Carey Hart's lower spine disc replacement surgery has been a success.

The 46-year-old star - who has Willow Sage, 10, and Jameson Moon, four, with his wife, Pink - had to undergo surgery after fracturing his lower spine a number of times during his BMX career, and his recent surgery went well and he was up walking within hours of it.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "One down and one to go!!!!! Lower spine disc replacement was a success!!! Up and out of bed and walking, just a few hours post surgery.

"Been up 5 times since this. Special thank you to @discmd, Dr Bray Who performed the surgery, and Layla who truly makes this all happen. The staff here is nothing short of amazing. I am very lucky to have this team to bolt me back together. Glad my fusion has some company with the M6 disc replacement."

Carey is also ready to get back on his dirtbike next year.

He added: "Can’t wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick ass on my dirtbike in 2022. And my son Jameson had mama bring this sloth to keep me company while in the hospital.

"And a special thank you, to my amazing wife/nurse who has taken amazing care of me through all of this. I love you baby. Thanks to all my friends for the well wishes. Unfortunately the drugs I’m on, I can’t see my phone very well. I will respond when I can read again."