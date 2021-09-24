Google Photos is set to implement locked folders for sensitive pictures on all Android phones.

The photo app rolled out its special Locked Folders feature on newer Google Pixel phones in June this year, and it has now been revealed the feature – which allows users to hide sensitive photos and videos from their main library and secure them in a passcode- or biometric-protected folder – will be coming to all Android phones.

Google hasn’t provided an exact date for when the feature is releasing more widely, noting only that it’s “rolling out soon” for devices running Android 6 and above.

In a tweet announcing the launch of Locked Folders, Google said in May: “With Locked Folder in @googlephotos, you can add photos to a passcode protected space and they won’t show up as you scroll through Photos or other apps on your phone. Locked Folder is launching first on Google Pixel, and more Android devices throughout the year. #GoogleIO (sic)”

At the time, Google gave an example of the feature’s use which involved a parent hiding pictures of a newly purchased puppy so the surprise wouldn’t be ruined for their children.

But many other Android users are excited to have a secure way of hiding other sensitive photos, such as nudes, behind a locked folder.

Users can set up a locked folder by going to Library > Utilities > Locked Folder in the Google Photos app.

Existing photos can then be manually moved into the folder, but any photos in locked folders won’t be backed up to the cloud.