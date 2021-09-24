Blake Lively has paid tribute to her late father with her new brand Betty Buzz.

The 34-year-old star has launched a collection of non-alcoholic, lower calorie mixers which are made with clean ingredients, and she explained how the name has an emotional meaning.

She said: "My dad’s name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn’t his.

"So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him.

"Betty was his mom and his sister’s name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer."

Blake's 23-month-old daughter - whom she has with husband Ryan Reynolds, as well as five-year-old Inez and six-year-old James - is also called Betty.

When it comes to the Buzz part of the name, se added: "Because why should alcohol get all the fun? Try it. The bubbles and flavours feel like a buzz of joy."

The star decided to create the collection after spending plenty of time "mixing but not drinking cocktail".

Referencing Ryan's Aviation Gin, she explained: "I don’t drink. I know that’s odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger.

"Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol.

"We’ve spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it.”

The mixers line includes Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparking Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer flavours, which are all gluton free and made with real juice and natural flavours.