Prince William wants to see the "soul" of football protected.

The royal visited Dulwich Hamlet FC, where he met the club's new director - former soccer star Peter Crouch - as they discussed the importance of grassroots football continuing to grow.

Discussing a report by an MP, which showed that some clubs treated their supporters well, whilst others didn't, he said: "Is that also why you can't necessarily run a football club like a business?

"Because you then miss the point, that heart and soul and fabric of what a club is, if you're working to the bottom line that the finances drive everything?"

Prince William is a huge football fan and when England lost out to Italy in the final of Euro 2020, the Duke of Cambridge - who was accompanied to the game at London's Wembley Stadium by his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their seven-year-old son Prince George - admitted it was "heartbreaking" to see the team lose 3-2 on penalties but sent a positive message to Gareth Southgate's side.

He wrote on Instagram: "Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.

"@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W (sic)"

Following the loss, three of the players - Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho - were sent horrific racist abuse, something William was quick to condemn.

He said at the time: "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."