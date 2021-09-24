Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn't plan their matching outfits for the Met Gala.

The 33-year-old star and her 32-year-old boyfriend arrived together on the red carpet for the glitzy event as she wore an all-black Balenciaga ensemble, while her man took off his colourful overcoat to reveal a black suit and white ruffled shirt.

However, this wasn't part of the plan as she told E! News' 'Daily Pop': "We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared.

"We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realise we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s***.' "

Rihanna has been busy preparing for her Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show, which will air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (24.09.21).

Reflecting on the showcase, she admitted her favourite part of the designer showcase is getting to see "different body types" wearing the collection.

She explained: "Seeing the different body types, honestly, because there's certain things that I designed that I'm like, 'I would never wear that, just no way. That would make my stomach look terrible'.

"But then I see someone wear it, and I'm like, 'No way, I could wear it too!' Women are just so confident in this show."

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently admitted after each show, she questions who was left out and who could be involved next time because she wants to help everyone feel they have a "space in this world".

She said: "I’m always rooting for the underdog, and there’s always someone left to represent. Everything that’s been going on in the world has influenced not just this collection, but the way we look at our talent.

“It’s really influenced the way we look at representation — which, I think, is actually more important than even the collection.

"It’s a fashion show, yeah, but when people see someone like them, they suddenly feel represented.

"It brings a lot of confidence out in someone; it gives them a lot of reassurance that they have a space in this world. And that’s something that we push ourselves to expand every single year.”