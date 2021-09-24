Ellie Goulding shares motherhood tips with Princess Eugenie.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker is close friends with the British royal - the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - and she is "grateful" to have someone to share her parenting experience with.

Speaking in the new issue of TATLER magazine - of which she is the cover star for November 2021, photographed by Oli Kearon - Ellie said: "‘There’s a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breastfeeding, and just figuring it all out. It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what’s going on, and I’m grateful for that."

The 34-year-old pop star has a long-standing relationship with the British Royal Family, having been asked to sing at the wedding of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in 2011, an invite she was surprised and delighted to receive.

She said: "‘It was just a whirlwind at the time. They were fans of my music and asked me to perform. It was a big secret and testament to my band and everyone around me that we managed to keep it that way. I had never sung at a wedding before, and of course you feel nervous in any intimate setting like that, much more so than being on stage."

It is believed that Eugenie, 31, set Ellie up with her husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling. Caspar's uncle Jay Jopling runs the online art platform Paddle 8, where Eugenie worked in New York, before moving back to London to join Swiss modern art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

After marrying art dealer Caspar, 29, in a lavish ceremony in 2019 which was attended by Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice, 33, as well as fellow pop star Katy Perry, 36, the couple welcomed son Arthur Ever Winter in April 2021, just two months after Eugenie had given birth to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - her first child with her spouse Jack Brooksbank.

Ellie decided to keep her baby news a secret until fairly late in the pregnancy, a decision she explained to the publication.

She said: "‘Most of my friends and family were shocked. It wasn’t on the cards, but it wasn’t off the cards either – we’d had such a wonderful first year of marriage. I didn’t tell anyone but then I got to a point when I was ready for people to know."

