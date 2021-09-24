Dannii Minogue brings a teddy bear with her on tour.

The 49-year-old star has revealed her bizarre habit of bringing a teddy with her wherever she goes, but she admits it's not always the same one as she tends to leave hers in hotel rooms.

Speaking about her tour companion, she said: "That sounds really weird. I'm approaching 50. Luckily, it's the kind of bear that you can find wherever you go."

Dannii first found comfort in a teddy when she gave birth to her son 11 years ago.

She added: "It was literally the only thing that was getting me through."

Dannii also likes to bring crystals with her when she travels.

She told the Wardrobe Malfunction podcast: "I have crystals that I take with me, so New Age and weird."

Dannii has been at home mostly during the coronavirus pandemic, and she admits she has "struggled" with home schooling.

She said: "I am really bad at being a teacher – it’s not for me. Maths gets me more frustrated than any other subject; I have to remind myself how to do things like long division, then try to explain it to Ethan and he sees me struggling with it. I am exhausted by the end of the day."

Dannii hopes to keep working well into the future, but her main goal is to successfully navigate parenting a teenager.

She added: "I don’t have a list, but I’d like to still be doing entertainment TV and continue long-term designing with QVC. My biggest goal for the future is being able to parent a teenager. He’s 10 now, so it’s not far off. Ethan is still so adorable and just starting to become a little man, but he still loves cuddles and says, ‘I love you.’

"I just want to be calm and be able to deal with the teen years. He’s such a good little buddy, I love spending time with him. As long as we can still have fun together, everything’s going to be fine."