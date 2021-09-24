Vanessa Hudgens' approach to life is to have an "attitude of gratitude".

The 'High School Musical' star thinks it is important to practice gratitude as much as possible and she tries to approach every day by waking up and being inspired by all the wonderful people in her life.

Speaking about her approach, she said: "I always say to follow your bliss. I wake up every morning with such an attitude of gratitude. Just the fact that I've woken up and then get to do what I love and am surrounded by people who I adore and who inspire me. I think gratitude can really change a person's psyche and their mental state.

"We all create our own reality and you have a choice to make it an enjoyable life or not."

Vanessa has a huge Instagram following, over 42 million followers, but she doesn't like to think of it as so many people as she thinks it would mean she'd never want to post anything.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, she added: "I feel like if I put too much thought into that specifically, I would never post anything. I've always just thought of it as a place to keep my friends up to date with what I'm doing and where I am in the world because I'm all over the place and I don't get to talk to everyone as much as I'd like. I love having my friends all congregate at my house. I love hosting and bringing people together. So my Instagram is like a snapshot of what's going on."