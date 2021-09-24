Ed Sheeran has taken up painting in lockdown.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker has spent a lot of time at home during the coronavirus pandemic and he has turned to painting, which he has revealed has give him the "same enjoyment as music".

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', he added: "I took up painting in the lockdown and found it gave me the same enjoyment as music but, as no one saw it and no one was paying for it, there was no judgement."

Meanwhile, Ed recently admitted his "lifestyle has completely shifted" since becoming a father.

The 30-year-old singer explained: "My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going to bed at 6:00 am, I'm getting up at 6:00 am and well, earlier than that, but like … Oh, man, she's jet-lagged at the moment in LA I started exercising.

"I used to do everything to excess, like real excess. Like I would have like … I would go to a restaurant and be like, 'Oh, I like the look of that. And like the look of that. And like, I'll just, I'll eat all of that.’ I loved drinking everything in sight and all the other stuff.

"And I just found like when Cherry was six months pregnant, I was like, right at this point, [her] waters might break anytime and I'm just going to stop excess and just be available and be the husband that I'm meant to be."

Ed says fatherhood has also given him an "eternal gratefulness and respect" for his own parents.

He added: "The relationship that I had with my parents has completely changed from like, it was amazing before, but now it's just like there's this eternal gratefulness and respect of being like, I know what they went through and I'm still going through it."

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday September 24 at 10.35pm.