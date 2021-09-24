Nintendo has released new gameplay footage of 'Bayonetta 3', four years after the title was first announced.

The clip appeared at the end of the Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday (24.09.21) and marks the first time that gameplay has been shown for the latest edition of the critically acclaimed PlatinumGames series.

The reveal showed a war-torn scene of a ruined Tokyo before Bayonetta herself is seen with a brand new hairstyle and a new voice after original voice actress Hellena Taylor said she would not be returning to the part.

The clip also reveals that Bayonetta's new Demon Masquerade ability, which allows her to summon and directly control demons to fight alongside her.

She will also be able to battle her enemies with her signature Witch Time skills.

The end of the trailer confirmed that Yusuke Miyata will serve as the game's director with 'Bayonetta' creator Hideki Kamiya as executive director and revealed that the game will be released in 2022.

In a message on the developer's website, Miyata wrote: "This is my first time working on the Bayonetta series, but just like all of you, I’m a big fan and played the previous games nonstop.

"We’re in the home stretch of development right now, working on making the core of the game even more fun and test playing nonstop. As the culmination of this series loved by all of you, we’re giving our all to make it a masterpiece worth of the name Bayonetta so please wait and anticipate just a bit longer!"