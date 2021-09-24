A new 'Kirby' game has been announced by Nintendo.

'Kirby and the Forgotten Land' will arrive on Nintendo Switch in spring 2022 and was unveiled at the Nintendo Direct event on Thursday (23.09.21).

The game had been leaked earlier in the day as shows the pink hero washed up on a beach and shows a post-apocalyptic world with views of a deserted city.

The clip shows Kirby exploring the city as the character evades enemies and showcases both new and returning abilities that Kirby will be able to absorb from devoured foes.

Sword Knight will be involved in the game and provides Kirby with a Link-lite kit.

The trailer also hints that Kirby's new adventure will take him to different parts of the city, including a zoo with a giant gorilla inhabitant that is reluctant to share with tourists.

The new title will follow the style of traditional 'Kirby' games as it will rely on the player's ability to control the titular character Kirby, who can inhale things into his mouth and spit them out to destroy foes.

The series was popularised after the release of 'Kirby's Dream Land' in 1993 and the new game will be the first since 'Kirby's Star Allies' in 2018.