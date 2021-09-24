'Far Cry 6' developers were not afraid to "tackle difficult themes".

The latest edition in the franchise will see players taking on the role of Dani Rojas, who joins a guerrilla revolution against Anton Castillo, the tyrannical dictator of Yara.

The 'Far Cry' series has previously courted controversy as 'Far Cry 5' portrayal of religious fanatics as villains but Navid Khavari, the lead writer on the new game, won't be put off by controversy.

Asked about the key ingredient to a 'Far Cry' story, he said:" A balance of mature storytelling that isn’t afraid to tackle difficult themes – mixed with some levity."

Khavari revealed that he didn't want to make the dictator the start of the show in 'Far Cry 6' and that the new title focuses on the importance of the revolution.

He explained: "That's where I feel we're pushing the brand. We tried to make sure the revolution wasn't just this sort of homogenous entity, that you would have multiple different perspectives, multiple different motivations, multiple different types of personalities and characters you'd run into. So we wanted to keep those three things in mind, but really push Dani and the guerrillas in the story."

Khavari also revealed that he wanted to be "fearless" in his storytelling and wanted to present both the darker and lighter sides of a revolution.

He said: "We grappled with the sensitivity of the game from the beginning but it is important not to think about what we can or cannot say but rather what is the story that we’re trying to tell, to try to be fearless.

"We tend to see revolutions as black and white but they’re incredibly complicated conflicts and anyone who studies them will tell you that, so rather than tell a simple story with a binary point of view, we embrace that complexity."