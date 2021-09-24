Cheryl has cancelled a live show as she mourns the death of Sarah Harding.

The 38-year-old star has been left devastated after her Girls Aloud bandmate passed away earlier this month following her cancer battle, and she has axed her planned performance at this weekend's Birmingham Pride event as a result.

She said in a lengthy statement: "This all feels so cruel. Grief is such a harsh experience and an absolute rollercoaster of emotions.

"Questions without answers and pain without resolve. So tumultuous and constant. I am drained.

"It has been a long & emotionally exhausting 12 months with such twists and turns and I feel now I just need some time to sit with my feelings and process the grief.

"Saying goodbye to somebody you spent such a massive part of your life with is like nothing else. My heart is heavy.

"With that said I am so sorry but I really am not emotionally mentally or physically able to perform for you this Sunday at Birmingham Pride.

"I apologise wholeheartedly and I can only hope for your understanding.. (I promise I will make it up to you somehow) nothing prepares you for this bit.. (sic)"

The organisers confirmed the news and described Cheryl's decision as "terribly difficult", adding that the singer is "completely devastated" at being unable to perform.

They added: "Naturally we are disappointed that Cheryl is unable to perform for us all this weekend, but we fully understand and respect her decision.

"Personal loss and grief, in the big scheme of things are far more important than any single performance."

Birmingham Pride added that Cheryl's fee for her planned performance will be donated to charity.

The organisers added: "We have taken the decision to show our support by donating Cheryl's fee, in its entirety to a cancer charity or charities that support LGBTQ+ people living with cancer.

"We send our thoughts and wishes to Cheryl and the family of Sarah Harding."