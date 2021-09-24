Madonna has called Britney Spears to offer her congratulations over her recent engagement.

The 63-year-old star has revealed she phoned the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker recently to check in on her and offer some kind words after Britney's partner Sam Asghari popped the question.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I just spoke to her [on the phone] today actually. [I was] just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage. I love her."

Earlier this month, Britney revealed on Instagram that her boyfriend of five years had finally proposed.

After taking some time away from Instagram to celebrate the happy news, the pop diva returned to share photos from her getaway.

She said: "“Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s*** … FIANCÉ. I still can’t believe it !!!!

"I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions! (sic)"

Madonna has been a supporter of Britney during her conservatorship trial, which has seen her without control of her own personal and business affairs since 2008.

In July, the 'Material Girl' singer wrote on Instagram: "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries,. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

The pair have been close to each other for years and even collaborated together on the hit single 'Me Against the Music' from Britney's fourth studio album 'In the Zone.'

While there is no word when the singer will tie the not with her 27-year-old fitness instructor beau, reports suggest she wants to get married sooner rather than later.

A source said: "She wants to get married as soon as possible."

Her attorney Mathew Rosengart has taken the next steps to have the arrangement dissolved because it "'no longer serves a legitimate purpose", but reiterated that his biggest priority is the removal of the 39-year-old pop star's father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate.

The lawyer has asked Judge Brenda Penny to replace the patriarch with someone on a "temporary, short-term" basis from 29 September.

According to Variety, Mathew noted in the documents that Britney needs a prenuptial agreement after recently getting engaged to Sam Asghari, which would require the involvement of her conservator and argued that, because the 'Lucky' singer's relationship with her father has broken down, his involvement would "impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests".