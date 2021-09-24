Dolly Parton has revealed the secrets of her lavish lifestyle and making the most of her money.

The '9 to 5' hitmaker has opened up on her spending habits and admitted she prefers to splurge on what's "needed" rather than splashing the cash on more extravagant items.

Speaking to Closer US magazine, she said: "I really like to earn money, and I love to spend it too. But I spend it on things that I feel that's needed.

"I'm not the kind of person that will go out and spend, like, three or four thousand dollars on a coat or one outfit."

Dolly noted when she does decide to spend her hard earned money, it usually goes on her on stage costumes and beloved wigs.

She pondered: "I don't even know how many wigs I have - I wear one almost every day, so I must have at least 365."

And while her public appearance might sometimes suggest otherwise, the 75-year-old singer was keen to point out she doesn't feel like a "material girl".

She explained: "I know I look like a material girl, but I'm really not. I've got clothes that I've worn for years.

"I always think of my daddy or my mama... they could have fed a family of 12 on what I would pay for a coat."

Dolly doesn't see much point in sitting on her fortune either, and she used her first big payday to treat her parents to a new car, and money to "fix their house up".

She added: "Money is like the tide: It rolls in and it rolls out. If you clutch it, you are not going to keep it.

"With the first money I ever made, I bought my mommy and daddy a car, and helped them fix their house up.

"It seems like the more I give, the more I get, and that is the way it is supposed to go in life."