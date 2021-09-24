The Duchess of Cambridge played tennis with Emma Raducanu as they celebrated the teenager's historic win at the US Open.

The 39-year-old royal – who is an avid fan of the sport and patron of the Lawn Tennis Association – met up with Emma, 18, at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, London.

Emma became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam event in 44 years earlier this month when she triumphed in New York, and she marked her homecoming by chatting with the duchess before a quick game of doubles.

The tennis star was impressed by her royal partner's skills as she described Catherine's forehand as "incredible".

The royal led the congratulations for Emma after she defeated the Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in straight sets to win the title at Flushing Meadows.

In a rare personal tweet on the Kensington Royal Twitter account, Catherine wrote: "Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible – we are all so proud of you.

"@LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year's #USOpen, it's been a pleasure to watch. C (sic)"

Queen Elizabeth also sent her congratulations to Emma following her amazing victory.

The 95-year-old monarch said: "I send my congratulations to you on your success.

"It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication."

The Queen hopes that the efforts of both Emma and Leylah will inspire the "next generation".

She added: "I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players."