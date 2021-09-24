Nick Cannon’s therapist has told him to “be celibate” after fathering four children in less than 12 months.

The 40-year-old comedian and presenter is father to seven children, and four of them were born in less than a year – with his ex-partner Brittany Bell giving birth to Powerful Queen in December 2020, Abby De La Rosa welcoming twins Zion and Zillion on June 14, and Alyssa Scott giving birth to Zen just nine days after the twins.

And now, Nick – who is also father to four-year-old Golden, whom he has with Brittany, and 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whose mother is Mariah Carey – has insisted he will “take a break” from having more kids.

He said: "I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate. Okay, give me a break bus. I'm [gonna] take a break from having kids."

But Nick has slammed anyone who says he’s fathered too many children, as he said it was always his dream to have a “big family”.

He added: "I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive."

The star also spoke about his upcoming eponymous daytime talk show, as he said he wants to be “transparent” about his personal life on the series.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, he said: "[I've] never been a person that's shied away from talking about my life. But I want to refocus it on others. I'm gonna be talking for an hour each and every day, hopefully, people get to know me in a very intimate way. If I'm in the headlines the night before, I'm definitely talking about it the next morning."