Kate Hudson hasn’t “wrapped her head around” wedding planning yet.

The 42-year-old actress announced her engagement to Danny Fujikawa earlier this month, and has said she hasn’t done any sort of planning for the big day just yet because she still can’t believe she’s engaged.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, she said: "I'm really excited. I haven't really wrapped my head around the planning process of it.”

But when asked if she thinks her wedding will be a big ceremony or a scaled back one, she added: “I think I'm just gonna invite the people that I love the most and I have a feeling it might end up being kind of big.”

Kate announced her engagement to Danny on Instagram, five years after the pair started dating in late 2016.

Alongside a picture of herself and Danny kissing and showing off her engagement ring, she wrote: "Let’s go! [bride and groom emojis] (sic)"

The actress explained that Erin and Sara Foster - her "best friends" - played a huge role in their romance.

Kate - who has Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 10, from previous relationships, and Rani, two, with her fiance - wrote in an Instagram post marking their first anniversary: "The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends and and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!"

She later explained how their relationship evolved.

Kate said: "A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date.

"No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! (sic)"