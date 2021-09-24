A follow-up documentary to ‘Framing Britney Spears’ will be released on Friday (24.09.21) night.

The Emmy-nominated documentary was released in February this year through FX and Hulu, and covered the 39-year-old singer’s battle with fame and her conservatorship, which she was placed under in 2008 following her public meltdown.

And it has now been confirmed that FX and Hulu are teaming up once again to release ‘Controlling Britney Spears’, a follow-up documentary that will air on both networks simultaneously at 10pm ET (2am UTC) on Friday.

The second documentary – which is part of the ‘New York Times Presents’ series – will feature "new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of Britney’s daily life inside the conservatorship” and will show “intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move" Britney made.

Samantha Stark, the film's director, said: "When Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship in detail for the first time during a court hearing in June, she said a reason she hadn’t spoken up earlier is she didn’t think people would believe her. She said she felt abused under the conservatorship and questioned whether the judge thought she was lying.

"Britney’s speech motivated the people in this film to seek us out to share their stories - at great risk to themselves - because they felt compelled to back up what Britney was saying with evidence they had or moments they witnessed.”

The ‘Toxic’ singer’s father, Jamie Spears, announced he would be leaving his position as co-conservator of Britney’s estate last month and he later joined the petition to have Britney freed from her conservatorship.

While the singer waits for the courts to consider terminating her conservatorship, latest documents requested that John Zabel be named the temporary conservator.

Britney is due to appear in court for her next hearing in the matter on Wednesday (29.09.21).