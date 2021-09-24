Kelly Clarkson’s “marital or domestic partnership status” with Brandon Blackstock will officially end in January.

The ‘Piece by Piece’ hitmaker split from her estranged husband last year, and a judge has now officially put a date on the end of their legal married status.

According to The Blast, Kelly and Brand’s “marital or domestic partnership status” will end on January 7 next year – although the pair will have to continue battling it out in court over assets and other finances after being declared legally single.

In addition, a judge has granted Kelly’s request to have her last name – which legally became Blackstock when she married the talent manager, but professionally remained Clarkson – legally restored to her famous maiden name.

Meanwhile, a source recently said Kelly, 39, is “hopeful” she and Brandon will be able to co-parent their two children – River, seven, and Remington, five – effectively.

The insider said: “Coparenting hasn’t been that difficult because Brandon only has the kids 25 percent of the time. Kelly and Brandon don’t communicate directly regarding the kids. They use a computer program that is popular between divorcing parents involved in contentious proceedings, [and also use] nannies and their lawyers to communicate.”

Another source added that Kelly is feeling "extremely confident" as she waits for the divorce to be finalised and is looking forward to celebrating her success without feeling "ashamed".

They explained: "[Kelly] can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed. Kelly doesn't take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It's just who she is."

Kelly recently won ownership of her Montana ranch property as she was awarded most of the pair's assets during a court hearing last week but Brandon will continue to live there as long as he pays the monthly fees to keep it running as he hopes to become a full-time rancher.