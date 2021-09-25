Liam Payne thinks he’s “too trusting”.

The 28-year-old singer treats everyone with kindness, but has said his loving nature can sometimes be a negative thing because it makes him trust people that he probably shouldn’t.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, he said: “I am far too trusting. I would rather trust first and think about it later, in one way. Sometimes it is a problem for me.”

But Liam - who has three-year-old son Bear with his ex-partner Cheryl - says he has no plans on changing who he is, and will continue to speak honestly about his life.

His comments come after he landed in hot water in June when he gave an interview in which he admitted he’s “not very good” at relationships and often ends up hurting people.

Liam – who was split from Maya Henry at the time, who he has since rekindled his romance with – said: "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me.

“I've just not been very good at relationships.

"And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. That's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."