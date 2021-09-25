Michael K. Williams’ cause of death has been confirmed as an accidental overdose.

The actor - who was best known for playing Omar Little in 'The Wire' - was found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York, earlier this month at the age of 54.

And according to Variety magazine, the New York City’s chief medical examiner’s office has officially ruled his passing an accident, stating his death occurred as the result of an overdose.

The medical examiners also stated Michael had fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in his system at the time of his death.

Marianna Shafran, Michael’s long-time representative, was the one to confirm the sad news of his passing.

She said: "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss."

Michael was found face-down in his apartment by his nephew, who had gone to visit him as no-one had heard from him in several days.

His nephew raised the alarm and a doorman subsequently called emergency services, reportedly telling the phone operator the '12 Years A Slave' star was "unresponsive” and “felt cold”.

At the time of his death, it was suspected there were drugs in his system after police allegedly found heroin on his kitchen counter and drug paraphernalia was discovered elsewhere in the apartment.

But Staci DuPont - who is married to the nephew who found Michael’s body – slammed the reports as untrue.

She said: “That's not factual. We don't have anything more to say at this time … "He meant everything to us. He was a wonderful, beautiful, loving person. He'd give you the shirt off his back. He was always there to help anybody who needed him, whether family or friends. It's a great loss to us.”