Gillian Anderson: I've not grown up yet

Gillian Anderson doesn't think she has "grown up" yet.

The 53-year-old actress has admitted she is similar to her 'Sex Education' character Dr. Jean Milburn - a sex therapist - in that she is still "not sorted" and is still trying to "behave more responsibly and adult-like".

Gillian told Jane Garvey on 'The Radio Times' podcast: “I’m definitely not sorted, and I’m not sure I ever thought I would be sorted.

“I experienced [not feeling sorted] in my own life, particularly I think amongst my girlfriends. I don’t think it’s uncommon for adults at any point to still feel like they’re not grown up yet.

“That’s what’s great about the show … it shows human beings at whatever age trying to behave, trying to change their behaviour, [trying to] adjust and behave more responsibly and adult-like – to some degree, even in if we’re in our 50s we’re all still trying to do that.”

The 'Crown' star - who has Piper, 26, with Clyde Klotz, as well as Felix, 12, and Oscar, 14, with Mark Griffiths - also revealed she banned her kids from watching the explicit Netflix show.

Gillian added: "I have to say I am living happily in the denial that my children do not watch the show.”

Jane asked: "So you don't know whether they've watched it or not, or you hope they haven't?"

To which, she replied: "I hope they haven't … When it first came out, I told them they weren't allowed to.

"I have no control over what they do at their friends' houses. I have no control over what their friends show them."

