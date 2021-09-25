Kings of Leon's Caleb, Nathan, and Jarred Followill are mourning the loss of their mother.

The brothers and bandmates - who are joined in the group by their cousin, Matthew Followill - have been left "broken" after Betty Ann Murphy passed away on Friday (24.09.21) but have vowed to carry on her legacy into the future.

Dummer Nathan, 42, shared an old photo of himself and his mother on Instagram and wrote: ""My heart is broken. My beautiful mother and biggest fan has passed on from this life and into the next. I will cherish the memories I made with her and her legacy will live on through me, my brothers and our beautiful families.

"I'm sure grief will hit me hardest when I least expect it but I have an amazing support system around me. Thank you for all of the kind words and prayers. Hug your mothers extra tight tonight. I love you forever mama. Rest easy. Your Nathan," he continued.

And bassist Jared vowed to stop being "embarrassed" to share photos of himself with his mom after previously thinking they were "cheesy".

Alongside a slideshow of images, he reflected: ""My mom was always so proud of us. She let everybody know it. Would always post pictures of us. She used to send me pictures of us together and tell me I could post them if I "wanted to". For Mother's Day, her birthday, etc.. I always thought it was cheesy. Not cool. I was embarrassed. Well, I'm not embarrassed anymore.

"You were the strongest, sweetest, most beautiful woman in the world to me. You were a better mama and grandmother than any of us deserved. I'm SO proud you are my mom. Always have been and always will be. love you so much. I will miss you every single day until I'm with you again.(sic)"

Caleb has yet to publicly comment on the sad news.

The group announced on Thursday (23.09.21) they were pulling out of some planned gigs after Betty "took a turn for the worse" after "dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks."

They announced: "Our mother, who many of our fans know and love, has been dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks and while it has been hard to take the stage each night, it has been the love and energy from you, our fans, that has gotten us through.

"Just before taking the stage at The Forum we learned she took a turn for the worse. It was a hard show to get through, but you held us up that night in a way we will never forget. Immediately following the show, we all flew home, where we will remain by her side until the time comes to say goodbye."