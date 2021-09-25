Twitter will soon allow users to tip others with cryptocurrency.

The social media platform has unveiled a host of new features in recent weeks, and earlier this week they announced more features designed to help better serve the conversations and community using its platform – including plans to support tipping with crypto and NFT authentication.

Twitter first introduced the “Tip Jar” feature in May as a beta product, which allowed users to send and receive one-time payments via third-party services like PayPal, Venmo, Patreon, Cash App, Bandcamp and others.

And with the new updates, those transactions will be able to include Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Twitter also said it’s preparing to launch its own creator fund in a few weeks to provide audio creators with access to financial, technical and marketing support.

According to Tech Crunch, the size or expected reach of the creator fund is not yet known, but it has been claimed Twitter are not planning to reward creators for the content they produce, but instead will help creators get started with audio productions on Twitter Spaces.

Twitter Product Lead for Creator Monetization, Esther Crawford said: “The goal of it really is to provide that technical and marketing expertise. We think of it as kind of a stopgap solution. We want to onboard these folks into other long-term monetization features. But we want to give them an initial boost.”

Spaces hosts will also be able to record and replay their programs in the future, and the company is hoping to launch this feature in “a few months”.