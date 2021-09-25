Ellie Goulding knew her husband was 'The One' the very first time they met.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker admitted she had decided she wanted to be single after dating other pop stars to chase the "romantic" dream of being with another musician, but meeting Caspar Jopling changed her mind.

Appearing on Frankie Bridge's 'Open Mind' podcast, she said: "But no. Through my 20s, which we’ve all done, you go through relationships, you find out so much about yourself and I’m sure the other person finds out about themselves too and my conclusion was that I didn’t want to be with anyone.

"I was like, ‘F*** this! I just want to be by myself.’ I was in a good place, I was training really consistently, I was eating well, I was in a really good place mentally.

"This is the perfect time for me to just really delve into myself, enjoy being with myself and enjoy that single life and stop thinking I need to be with someone, stop thinking I need to rely on somebody else for my own happiness.

"That took forever to learn. But then I met Caspar and I was like, ‘S*** this is actually it.’ He’s my best friend, when we first met we didn’t think in a million years we’d end up together, we’re such different people but it just works."

Despite not necessarily seeing signs of a relationship right away, there was a definite connection and Ellie - who gave birth to the couple's first child, Arthur, four months ago - is glad she found someone who wasn't interested in her because of her music.

She explained: "He sees me as a person, as a woman, as a smart person, and a funny person somehow, he laughs at my jokes, but he doesn’t see me as the musician, which I guess some people in the past may have done.

"Even by accident they thought of me as a musician first, and my job and everything else after.

“It took a while to get there but I got there in the end.”