Prince William and David Attenborough will present a new TV show about climate change.

The 39-year-old royal and the 95-year-old broadcaster will co-present documentary 'The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet', which will focus on pioneers who have been working on innovative solutions to climate issues.

In a trailer for the documentary, William said: "This is a moment for hope, not fear. It's for this very reason that I launched the Earthshot Prize, the most ambitious environmental prize in history. A decade of action to repair our planet."

David added: "Just imagine what might be possible."

The BBC series will begin airing next month and each episode will focus on a different environmental issue.

Jason Knauf, chief executive of The Royal Foundation, said: "Over an unprecedented two-week period, television and radio audiences will be inspired by what we believe is some of the most innovative environmental programming that has ever been created.

"The television and radio series along with the awards ceremony will celebrate the incredible Earthshot Prize Finalists, while inspiring and challenging all of us to play our part in this decisive decade for the planet."

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: "In the run-up to Cop26 [United Nations Cop26 climate summit], there couldn't be a more critical time to air this landmark series, and celebrate the amazing ingenuity of people across the world."