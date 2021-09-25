Madonna has paid a sweet tribute to her son David Banda on his 16th birthday.

The 63-year-old star and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie adopted David in 2006, when he was just 13 months old, and Madonna has shared a series of pictures of him on Instagram to mark his big birthday.

She wrote: "David Banda!! I cannot believe you have grown into This Young Man! This Artist. This Athlete. This Articulate and Charismatic Human. Who knew when I met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper that you would become this force of nature? Happy Sweet Sixteen! I’m so proud of you!"

Along with David, Madonna and Guy, 53, also share son Rocco, 21.

Additionally, Madonna has daughter Lourdes, 24, with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, along with Mercy James, 15, and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who she adopted from Malawi.

Speaking previously about motherhood, Madonna said: "[Having children has] reminded me how precious time is, and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way.

"Really, you have to be ready for anything. They teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself, 'cause they're always there to throw a wrench into the works... self-obsession is not allowed with children.

"The more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent... yeah, definitely."