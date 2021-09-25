Harry Styles is planning to release a new surprise album.

The 27-year-old singer has already released two solo records, 2017's 'Harry Styles' and 'Fine Line' in 2019 and he is set to drop a third album imminently.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Harry started working on the album in early 2020 and had a few writing sessions under his belt before the pandemic really took hold.

“As a result plans were put on ice but most of the record ended up being recorded in the UK.

“Right now exact details are top secret but the track listing should be decided soon.

“Harry is really excited about the album.”

He is currently busy with his 39-date 'Love On Tour' concert series, after it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with his music, Harry - who had a small part in Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' - is also busy with his acting career.

He has two new movies set for release, 'My Policeman' and 'Don’t Worry Darling', which was directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The psychological thriller co-stars Florence Pugh and will be released in 2022.