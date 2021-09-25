Tom Felton is "feeling better by the day" after collapsing at a celebrity golf match.

The 'Harry Potter' actor left fans worried this week when he suffered a medical emergency which caused him to collapse at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, but Tom has taken to Instagram to reassure everyone that he is doing much better.

In a video he captioned: "feeling better by the day xx," Tom, 34, said: "Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent... yeah, bit of a scary episode really.

“But on the mend, people have been taking really good care of me so thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend officially, in case you were worried.

“Thank you so much for your help, I’m on the road to recovery. Time to go watch some Ryder Cup action."

It is still unclear what caused the 'Apparition' actor to collapse.

At the time of his medical emergency, Tom was taking part in a celebrity golf tournament as a part of this year's Ryder Cup, and had been playing with former NHL star Teemu Selänne, 1980 US Olympic hockey team captain Mike Eurzione, and retired speed skater Dan Jansen.

The health scare came just one day after Tom celebrated his 34th birthday on social media with a selfie posted to his Instagram account.

He captioned the snap: "33 years done - good lord it's been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let's keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx. (sic)”