Nev Schulman has become a father for the third time.

The 'Catfish' host and his wife Laura Perlongo have become parents once again, as they posted a sweet tribute to their newborn baby, a sibling for Cleo James Schulman, four, and Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman, two.

Nev uploaded a sweet video of him bonding with his little one, and in the adorable clip, he can be heard saying: "Hi, you see me? It's your daddy."

Laura also shared a snap of her holding the baby in hospital following their arrival and captioned the sweet snap, "Nothin like it."

Nev announced the happy news he was to become a dad again in April.

Alongside a snap of the family, including kids Beau and Cleo flashing their bellies, he quipped: "WE'RE PREGNANT!!! #3 #HatTrick. (sic)"

Laura also revealed she would be sharing some "TMI" body and pregnancy stuff on OnlyFans alongside a few more pictures from their family shoot.

She added to her own page: "You guyyyyyyssssss, we have a big announcement to maaaaake #BABYNUMBER3 COMING IN HOT hahah we SO EXCITED. Cant wait to share all the love and chaos this spring / summer. @arnold_daniel is a genius aND took these photos and so many moreee. For pregnancy lovers, body stuff and pregnancy 'TMI' is going on ONLY FANS which is gonna be SO MUCH FUN link in profile.

"Subscribe if you wanna ride along for the full experience (& love pregnant bodies as much as I do) Sending you all the love!!! THREE!?! gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd. Wish us luck. (sic)"

Nev said in the past that he wanted a third child.

He shared: "There’s a plan for a third, for sure. Nothing’s baking [but] I was one of two and [Laura] was one of three, and she loved having two siblings and still does. So I’m into three. I think that’s the number."