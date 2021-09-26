Ben Affleck feels healthier "than ever" before, thanks to Jennifer Lopez.

The 49-year-old actor has been to rehab several times to work on his sobriety over the years, and avoiding alcohol is even "easier" now he's back with old flame Jennifer, 52, because she doesn't drink booze and leads a very healthy lifestyle.

A source told Closer magazine: "Jen is very aware of what she puts in her body and how she treats herself, and Ben has been taking that on board.

"She doesn't drink alcohol, which has made it easier for him to quit, and follows a clean, organic diet, with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables and protein.

"He feels better than ever, thanks to Jen."

The 'Way Back' actor - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, nine, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - previously shared how his addictions caused him to develop "depression and anxiety", and called for more to be done to "destigmatise" mental health.

He said in 2020: "I've experienced depression and anxiety. The psychological issues are not as well understood as addiction is now. Addiction has become more destigmatised, where mental health is more confusing and more elusive. Sometimes it's hard to differentiate 'Something bad happened to me, so I feel bad' versus 'I'm feeling bad because something is not working right chemically in my brain.'"

But ultimately, Ben does think speaking out about his struggles has helped him tackle the "shame" he felt about his demons.

The 'Justice League' star explained: "It's liberating and kind of freeing not to have a secret or to feel shame about something."

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed the loved-up pair are "in it for the long run".

The source explained: "Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids."

And the 'In The Morning' singer - who has 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - and the 'Argo' actor are both keen to spend time with their kids and each other over the holiday season.

Another insider said recently: "This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."