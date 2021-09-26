Daniel Craig is glad James Bond producers "held their nerve" over a cinema release of 'No Time To Die'.

The hotly anticipated new Bond instalment - which will be Daniel's last outing as the suave spy - is coming to cinemas next week after a string of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and Daniel is thrilled that bosses waited for a theatrical release rather than debut it online.

He said: "It would have been sad [to see it on a streaming service], and we got here and we're going to actually get into the cinemas."

And Bond producer Barbara Broccoli agrees, and is glad the team waited to release the movie in the cinema as it was made for a theatrical release.

She added: "We focused on making the films for theatrical release and ... I think that's our position. [Amazon] certainly have told us that the films will be theatrical films in the future. We'll see what happens."

Daniel admits he was in two minds about joining the movie franchise all those years ago before he made his debut in 'Casino Royale' - but he insists he has never ever regretted his decision.

He told Sky News: "I dealt with all those demons a long time ago - I was definitely in two minds about it at the beginning. But ... I think all the right reasons - I was worried about the change to my life, and that clearly, like everybody, is very important. I've never regretted it. It's been tough, but it's always, always, always, always been interesting. It's always been creatively satisfying. I've had the chance to work with just some of the most incredible people, and it's made a mark on my life - a massive understatement."