Facebook has launched a portable version of Portal.

The social media giant first launched its range of smart displays and videophones in 2018, and the devices skyrocketed in popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as people snapped them up to video call their friends and family while in lockdown.

And earlier this week, Facebook announced it is launching two new models named the Portal Go and updated Portal Plus, which are available to pre-order now and will begin shipping on October 14.

The Portal Go will be the first device in the range to feature a standalone battery, meaning the device can be taken anywhere for portable video calling.

The Portal Plus is an updated version of the old model, and introduces a sleeker design of the most expensive, 14-inch Portal that first debuted three years ago.

Like the rest of the line-up, the Portal Go features a wide-angle camera that automatically follows whoever is in focus, zooming and panning as they move in and out of the centre of the frame.

Thanks to its portability function, Facebook is also marketing the device as a portable Bluetooth speaker with support for Spotify and Pandora.

The Portal range is almost entirely intended for video calling friends and family as well as having remote work meetings, and features a calendar app that syncs with Outlook or Google to show upcoming meetings and let users quickly jump into calls from Portal’s home screen.