Kelly Brook bought herself a pizza oven to replace takeaways during lockdown.

The 41-year-old model and actress has opened up about her changing relationship with food during the pandemic as she admitted she's an "emotional eater", which played into her way of coping.

She told New! magazine: "I am an emotional eater and I find food comforting. I loved being at home and making our household happy and feeling like we weren't missing out.

"You had the people who were following at-home fitness programmes and then you had people like me who were ordering pizza ovens and making fakeaways at the weekend because you couldn't get your favourite junk food delivered.

"I feel into that school of having too many treats but ultimately it got me through [the lockdowns].

"But now I'm at the other end, it's time to put the pizza oven and ice cream maker away and get back to being a bit kinder to myself."

Kelly typically tries to stick to an '80:20' rule where she eats what's good for her 80% of the time, leaving herself with some scope for treats.

However, she admitted lockdown meant there was more temptation as people's focus "shifted" onto other things they had to worry about.

She added: "Everyone's priorities shifted, we all started focusing on how we were going to homeschool children, how we were going to work from home and how we were going to work through this dreaded situation.

"Our wellbeing and health took a back seat. It was so easy when you were next to the fridge to have these "snaccidents" and eat lots of things you shouldn't.

"We weren't able to go to the gym, we weren't able to be outdoors as much - it was just one of those things where our whole lives were turned upside down."