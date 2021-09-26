Tesla is set to expand its self-driving beta testing.

The American electric vehicle and clean energy company is gearing up to roll out a large update for its “Full Self-Driving” mode that would extend the feature’s beta testing to more customers and areas.

Full Self-Driving is a more advanced version of Tesla’s assisted driving system designed for navigating highways, Autopilot.

Neither mode is fully autonomous, and Tesla warns that a human driver must remain alert at the wheel and ready to take over at any moment.

A beta version of Full Self-Driving mode launched in October 2020 for a select few Tesla drivers, and CEO Elon Musk said this week that drivers who want to try out the latest version of Full Self-Driving mode will have access to a “beta request button” around October 1.

He wrote on Twitter: “Beta button will request permission to assess driving behavior using Tesla insurance calculator. If driving behavior is good for 7 days, beta access will be granted. (sic)”

However, the company has been warned by Jennifer Homendy, head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, that they must address some “basic safety issues” before being allowed to expand their self-driving scheme.

Jennifer told the Wall Street Journal it was “misleading and irresponsible” for Tesla to advertise its software as “full self-driving,” adding that the company has “clearly misled numerous people to misuse and abuse technology”.

She said: “Basic safety issues have to be addressed before they’re then expanding it to other city streets and other areas.”