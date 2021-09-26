Carey Hart is hoping to "bounce back quickly" from his spinal surgery.

The motorcross star - who is married to singer Pink and share Jameson, four, and Willow, 10, together - had the first of two surgeries on his spine, after injuring himself over the years through his career.

But Carey is ready to get back on a bike soon and has been working really hard on his recovery.

Giving fans an update on Instagram, he said: "The pain kind of comes and goes, it's not terrible, it's not great, but I'm hanging in there, so hopefully this next few days goes smoothly, and then two weeks from this past Thursday, I do the same thing all over again.

"I'm hoping I bounce back as quickly as possible, if everything goes as planned, I will be 100 percent and back on dirt bikes about two and a half months after my second surgery, which is three months from now."

Meanwhile, Carey recently revealed his lower spine disc replacement surgery has been a success.

The 46-year-old star wrote recently: "One down and one to go!!!!! Lower spine disc replacement was a success!!! Up and out of bed and walking, just a few hours post surgery. Been up 5 times since this. Special thank you to @discmd, Dr Bray Who performed the surgery, and Layla who truly makes this all happen. The staff here is nothing short of amazing. I am very lucky to have this team to bolt me back together. Glad my fusion has some company with the M6 disc replacement."

Carey is also ready to get back on his dirtbike next year.

He added in his post: "Can’t wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick ass on my dirtbike in 2022. And my son Jameson had mama bring this sloth to keep me company while in the hospital."