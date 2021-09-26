Britney Spears could do a no holds barred interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker is reportedly considering follow in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's footsteps and doing a tell all interview with the US star, amid her battle against her conservatorship.

According to the Mirror, a source said: "Britney was touched when hearing about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

"She saw some clips and loved how it was done. She has had a lot of interview requests but has her sights set on Oprah – and Oprah and her team are on board for Britney to do an interview."

It comes after Britney's father, Jamie Spears, is petitioning to end her conservatorship after 13 years.

The filing reads: "Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist. Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship.

"She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

It is a victory for the Free Britney campaign, who, along with the singer herself, have been trying to free her from the conservatorship, which was put in place over a decade ago after her very public breakdown.

The filing also reads: "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."