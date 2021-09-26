Lily Rabe is expecting her third child with Hamish Linklater.

The 39-year-old actress and Hamish - who already have two daughters together - have confirmed to People magazine, via a representative, that Lily is expecting another baby.

The loved-up couple - who began dating in 2013 - welcomed their first child together in 2017 and their second baby girl was born in June 2020.

Hamish, 45, also has a daughter named Lucinda Rose from a previous relationship.

Lily previously explained how motherhood has changed her outlook on life and her career.

The 'American Horror Story' actress thinks she's become more decisive since becoming a mother.

She explained: "You know something that I've noticed, that happened immediately, was my ability to make decisions.

"I've never been the greatest or most critical decision-maker. And I feel like with my work, something that changed just instantly was the clarity with which I made choices. And I think it became easier to say no to things and it also became easier to say yes to things that I knew I wanted to do.

"It was just like everything was in sharper focus, if that makes sense. And you do just like, have less time. So that helps, too, in terms of clarifying decisions and where you're going to put your time.

"But I also just felt clear about what I wanted and who I wanted to spend my time with. And I'm so grateful for that."

Lily also suggested that, in some ways, lockdown was tougher for herself and Hamish than their children.

Speaking about her lockdown experience, she explained: "In a way I think it's harder on the adults, because we're stuck in our ways and kids are so resilient, their ability to adapt is inspiring. So you know, I'm trying to sort of lean into the things that are positive but my gosh, it will be nice to show my baby to the people that I love."