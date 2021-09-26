'The View's Ana Navarro recorded a false positive COVID-19 test on air.

The 49-year-old TV star was removed from the show's panel after taking a test and receiving a positive result - but she's now confirmed via social media that her initial test result was actually inaccurate.

She said on Instagram: "What happened yesterday was a false positive, a very public, a very inopportune, a very melodramatic false positive. But fortunately we now tested three times. All three have been negative."

Ana has also addressed the situation on her Twitter account, posting a photo of herself and her pet pooch on the micro-blogging platform.

She captioned the snap: "Whew!

"Very thankful to have gotten a third negative PCR test result this afternoon.

"Headed home to Chacha’s dad. (sic)"

Ana and Sunny Hostin both tested positive for COVID-19 on 'The View', moments before they were due to speak to US Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Ana and Sunny were told they needed to "step off for a second" before the Vice-President arrived on the set.

Joy Behar - who was hosting the show - subsequently cut to a commercial break and when 'The View' returned, she acknowledged that the test results were going to be "a major news story any minute now".

The Vice-President ultimately ended up doing a virtual interview with the panel because of the COVID scare. And during their chat, she explained that Ana and Sunny's test results underlined the importance of getting vaccinated against the virus.

She said: "Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference. Because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalisation and worse."