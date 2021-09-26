Natasha Hamilton has married Charles Gay on Lake Como in Italy.

The 39-year-old singer and Charles tied the knot in a romantic ceremony, with Natasha posting a behind-the-scenes snap of their special day on social media.

Alongside a photo of the newly-married couple on a boat, Natsha wrote on Instagram: "Mr & Mrs Gay, 25.09.2021 - Until the end [heart emoji] (sic)"

Natasha also posted a video of their spectacular wedding day, which showed the loved-up duo sharing a kiss and raising their glasses in celebration in front of their friends and family.

Natasha, Charles and their guests also sang along to the words of 'Marry You' by Bruno Mars.

Alongside the video clip, she wrote: "I can’t even put in to words how I feel right now, but I’m in a massive bubble of love surrounded by all the people who mean the world to me. Happy Days! [heart emoji] (sic)"

Natasha was joined at the wedding by her Atomic Kitten bandmates Liz McClarnon and Jenny Frost, and they shared snaps from the wedding on their own social media accounts.

Liz, 40, wrote on Instagram: "How stunning does our @natashahamilton look?! We all had the most beautiful day yesterday! Thank you Mr & Mrs Gay [heart emoji] I can’t believe we got to be a part of such a truly magical day [kissing emoji] (sic)"

Jenny, 43, wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "The best day celebrating @natashahamilton & @charlesgay yesterday! It was magical from beginning to end [heart emoji] Tash you looked just breathtaking - another level beautiful [heart emoji] Love you girls x (sic)"

In response, Natasha - who has Josh, 19, Harry, 16, Alfie, 11, and Ella, seven, from previous relationships - said: "thank you both so much for being with us yesterday- what a day! (sic)"