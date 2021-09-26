Doja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her high-school years.

The 25-year-old rap star has revealed she was likened to the 'Back to Black' hitmaker - who died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, aged 27 - during her teenage years because of her make-up style.

She explained: "I used to do a giant cat-eye and the kids [in my high school] used to call me Amy Winehouse and other names that they thought were funny but weren't.

"I've been learning how to do this cat eyeliner over the years, and I finally perfected it."

Doja - who is now known for her distinctive style - eventually purchased an eyeshadow palette and just "went crazy" with it.

The 'Juicy' hitmaker Elle.com: "I had every colour in the rainbow and I went crazy with that. I definitely didn't know how to prime my eyes, so nothing looked that great, but I kept going."

Meanwhile, Doja previously confessed that she's become more restrained on social media since finding fame.

The rapper was hugely enthusiastic about social media before she released her debut album 'Amala' in 2018, but Doja admits she's become more cautious with her posts over recent years.

She explained: "I used to be on Periscope a lot. I’d be live for 10 or 12 hours at a time. I’d be making beats, and they weren’t any good, but it was fun.

"I would just be yelling at and roasting people, and they would be like, 'Damn, why are you so mad?' But then some people would think it was funny and go along with it. That was me back then, and I love going in on people, but I stopped because with a big platform, you don’t want to hurt anybody.

"You have power and you’re looked at a certain way, and if you go in on people and s***, it doesn’t help you or them, and they can tear you down more than you can tear them down."