Ben Affleck was determined to see Jennifer Lopez perform at Global Citizen Live on Saturday (25.09.21).

The 49-year-old actor flew to New York City to meet up with his girlfriend and to watch her perform at the global event, which is designed to help defeat poverty.

An insider explained: "Jennifer and Ben were apart for a few days earlier this week. They met up in NYC yesterday. Ben wanted to be by her side and attended the event. He watched her perform."

Ben had been in Austin, Texas, for production on his latest project, but he was determined to see Jennifer in the Big Apple.

The source told People: "They are always supportive of each other's careers. Ben has to be in Texas to film this coming week."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, a source revealed that Jennifer and Ben "plan on spending the holidays together".

The loved-up duo rekindled their romance earlier in 2021 and although they both have "months of work coming up", they're making plans to spend time together over Christmas.

The source said: "They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids. She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."

Jennifer - who has 13-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - and Ben - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - are both keen to spend time with their kids and each other over the holiday season.

The insider said: "This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."