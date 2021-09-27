Chelsea Handler is dating comedian Jo Koy.

The 46-year-old TV star and Jo, 50, have been good pals for many years, and they've recently turned their long-time friendship into a romance, according to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

Speculation about their relationship status intensified earlier this month, when Chelsea took to social media to post about being in love.

The former 'Chelsea Lately' star - who briefly dated 50 Cent in 2011 - revealed she was "finally in love" and that she wants to give "hope" to people who are still searching for their perfect partner.

However, at the time, she didn't reveal the identity of her new boyfriend.

The comedian wrote on Instagram: “Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love.

"And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

Chelsea also admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has made her feel more "confident and secure" in her decision not to marry or have children.

In an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked: “Do you ever have regrets not getting married/having kids? I put my career/friends first but sometimes I wonder if I’ll regret that. (sic)”

And Chelsea - who appeared alongside Jo at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in August - replied: “I have never felt more confident and secure in my life decision-making skills, in remaining childless and alone, than I have during this pandemic.

“I don't mean to toot my own horn, but beep beep.”

Chelsea also wrote in the caption of the video clip that she “remains steadfast” in her life choices.

She wrote: "I remain steadfast in my decision. To all the parents out there—make yourself a cocktail or pop an edible.

"You’re doing the Lord’s work, and I’m doing mushrooms with my landscaper."