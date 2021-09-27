Cheryl Burke has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 37-year-old dancer has announced news of her diagnoses via Instagram, shortly before she was due to perform alongside Cody Rigsby on 'Dancing With the Stars'.

In an emotional video, Cheryl - who has received the Moderna vaccine - explained: "The PCR test came back, and it came back positive.

"I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s***, to be quite honest. And it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show's tomorrow."

Cheryl is now required to quarantine for a 10-day period, and the dancer is hoping that she hasn't infected anyone else among the cast and crew on 'Dancing With the Stars'.

She said in her video message: "I figured I should let you guys know since I've been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here.

"I just hope I didn't spread it. For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's f****** real, dude. So I have to quarantine for 10 days and I've been ordered to stay home … I'll be in bed. I can't believe this happened."

Last week, Cheryl and Cody made their debut as a partnership on the dancefloor, performing the tango to 'Physical' by Dua Lipa. They achieved a score of 24 out of 40 from the judges.

Cheryl also thanked her social media followers at the time for their support.

She wrote on Instagram: "So excited to finally reveal my partner @codyrigsby!! Tonight was unreal, thank you guys for all of the support - we are just getting started and we can't do it without our #boocrew! (sic)"

Meanwhile, ABC has not yet confirmed what Cheryl's diagnosis means for Cody and his participation on the show.