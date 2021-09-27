Millie Bobby Brown will be reunited with Louis Partridge in 'Enola Holmes 2'.

The 17-year-old actress portrayed the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes in the 2020 mystery film, and Enola is now set to be reunited with Tewkesbury, her on-screen partner-in-crime.

Henry Cavill is also reprising the role of Sherlock Holmes for the Netflix project, which is being written by Jack Thorne and directed by Harry Bradbeer.

The original film was based on 'The Case of the Missing Marquess' by Nancy Springer and the sequel could centre on another of her books, 'The Case of the Left-Handed Lady', according to Collider.

However, for the time being, details about the sequel remain a closely-guarded secret.

Millie previously admitted she loved working on the first film and that she couldn't wait to shoot a sequel.

The acclaimed actress also observed that Enola is a character who is "always evolving".

Asked about the possibility of making a sequel, she said: "Yeah, there’s more of the story to be told. The story isn't over yet. She isn't grown up, there's no conclusion.

"I think she’ll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there's definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen."

Millie also felt like she could identify with her character.

She explained: "I will say anyone that watches the film that knows me, so my friends and family, they say, 'Oh my gosh, she’s so much like you. Sometimes I’m looking at her and I feel like I’m watching you talking.'

"So, first of all, that is one of the things that I loved about Enola, is when I was reading the script, it felt like I was reading myself. She’s got a very witty sense of humour, very British. And I’ve definitely got her sense of humour."