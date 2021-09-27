Lea Seydoux thinks introducing a female James Bond is a terrible idea.

The 36-year-old actress has reprised the role of Dr Madeleine Swann for the new Bond movie, 'No Time To Die', and Lea has dismissed the idea of the money-spinning film franchise being helmed by a female character.

Lea - who previously starred in 2015's 'Spectre' - explained: "James Bond is James Bond. I don't think James Bond should be played by a woman."

The actress acknowledges that young girls need to have "strong" female role models.

However, Lea also believes that a female spy should lead another film franchise and not the Bond series.

She told Sky News: "It's important for young girls ... to have a good example of strong women - maybe they could do a female spy, but it would be another film."

Daniel Craig is playing Bond for the final time in the new movie, and he's previously argued that his replacement should not be a woman.

However, he thinks that women and people of colour should be offered similarly high-profile roles.

The 53-year-old actor - who first starred as Bond in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - recently explained: "The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge helped to write 'No Time to Die' and Daniel admits that her influence has given the film an extra "spice".

He said: "Her influence permeates a lot of this film. She walked that fantastic line of keeping it as a thriller and being very funny.

"But Phoebe didn’t come in to change Bond. She came in to spice it up for sure, but she’s a Bond fan – she wasn’t about to take him in a different direction."