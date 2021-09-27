Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin have been cleared to return to 'The View'.

The 49-year-old TV star and Sunny, 52, both returned positive COVID-19 tests during a recent appearance on the long-running chat show - but those results have since proven to be false positives and they've now been given the green light to return to the panel.

An ABC insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "[Sunny] is definitely returning to the studio [on Monday]. [Parent company] Disney said they’re clear. No quarantining is necessary."

Ana and Sunny were both removed from the panel on air after returning positive test results.

And a TV source has claimed that they were "both very emotional about it" as they were waiting to interview US Vice-President Kamala Harris at the time.

The insider explained: "They were p****d because everyone’s been waiting for this big interview for two weeks now, and then it was derailed because of a false positive."

The Vice-President ultimately ended up doing a virtual interview with the panel because of the COVID scare. And during their chat, she explained that Ana and Sunny's test results underlined the importance of getting vaccinated against the virus.

Harris - who is the first female Vice President in US history - described the TV stars as "strong women" but stressed that vaccination is important to help reduce the risk of hospitalisations and serious long-term health problems.

Speaking after the on-air COVID scare took place, she said: "Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference. Because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalisation and worse."