Jason Momoa believes "the stakes are a lot higher" in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.

The 42-year-old star will reprise his role as the titular superhero in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel and revealed that he believes that it is an improvement on the original movie.

Jason told Fandango: "This 'Aquaman' this time around, I feel like pulling out all the stops, buddy. Like it's... We all learned something on the first one.

"It's exciting because I haven't made too many sequels. I just know that's is... even on the page it's absolutely wonderful. There is so much going on."

The 'Game of Thrones' star also revealed that there are a lot of humorous elements in the movie, which is slated for release next year.

Jason said: "I think the stakes are a lot higher. There's a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There's a lot of fun, and definitely the action's... I think just in the last three of four years just technology's constantly... it's just moving at such a rapid pace that what we're doing with underwater – I mean, that's what made the first one so amazing.

"So it's just gone on to a whole other level, so I'm excited for everyone because it's just a lot more heart. There's a lot more to risk."

Meanwhile, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan have joined the cast of the film that James Wan is returning to direct.

Randall Park is also set to reprise the role of Dr. Stephen Shin in the flick.