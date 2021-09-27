Doja Cat wants world leaders to help fight the "devastating hunger crisis" in Africa.

The 25-year-old rap star recently took to the stage as part of the Global Citizen Live event - which is geared towards defeating global poverty - and Doja has also taken to Twitter to explain why the cause is so close to her heart.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Some of my fans may not know this…I’m half South African, specifically from Durban, South Africa, and the continent of Africa is experiencing a devastating hunger crisis. It’s heartbreaking to know that the COVID-19 pandemic has left 41 million people on the brink of starvation.

"Join me and call on your leaders to make sure that all people around the world have access to food by joining us here and taking action at: https://globalcitizen.org/en/action/g20-stop-41-million-people-from-going-hungry/ (sic)"

Doja previously confessed that she's become more restrained on social media since finding fame.

The rap star loved using social media before she released her debut album 'Amala' in 2018, but Doja admits she's become more cautious with her posts over recent years.

She explained: "I used to be on Periscope a lot. I’d be live for 10 or 12 hours at a time. I’d be making beats, and they weren’t any good, but it was fun.

"I would just be yelling at and roasting people, and they would be like, 'Damn, why are you so mad?' But then some people would think it was funny and go along with it. That was me back then, and I love going in on people, but I stopped because with a big platform, you don’t want to hurt anybody.

"You have power and you’re looked at a certain way, and if you go in on people and s***, it doesn’t help you or them, and they can tear you down more than you can tear them down."